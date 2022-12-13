Snapchat’s 2022 Trends Included Crying Lens, Cobra Kai, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Tears aplenty flowed on Snapchat in 2022, as the platform’s most popular lens of the year was the Crying Lens, which has been viewed more than 9.7 billion times since its debut.

Snap Inc.

Other popular lenses throughout the year included Shook, Cartoon Kid and Cute Anime.

Snap Inc. said it determined its year-end trends for 2022 through language detection technology on publicly posted Snaps.

The number of Snapchat Stories with music grew by more than three times in 2022 compared with 2021, and the top tracks included Vitamin A’s rendition of “Happy Birthday,” Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.”

The top television shows mentioned on Snapchat over the course of the year included Cobra Kai, Euphoria, Love Island and Stranger Things.

And the top movies mentioned in Snaps were Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Hocus Pocus 2.

Snap said Snapchatters used lenses to try on shoes 104 million times, and the top items tried on via lenses included sunglasses, sneakers, eyeliner and lipstick, dresses and back-to-school furniture.

For those on the move, the airport was the No. 1 tagged location on Snapchat, and popular places captured in Snaps this year included Big Ben, the Guggenheim Museum, St. Peter’s Basilica, St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Empire State Building. The top-tagged sports venue in the U.S. was Fenway Park.

The fast-casual restaurants checked into the most on Snapchat in 2022 were McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway.

The platform’s biggest day in terms of engagement is New Year’s Eve, and the top days for each month are:

Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

Feb. 2, Angel Date

March 18, Holi

April 1, April Fool’s Day

May 1, Eid Al Fitr

June 21, Summer Solstice

July 30, International Friendship Day

August/September, Start of the school year

Sept. 23, Australian Football League Grand Final

Oct. 22, Diwali

Nov. 24, Thanksgiving

Dec. 25, Christmas

Finally, Snapchatters with enough content in their Snapchat Memories will see Year End Story, a short video looking back at the past year, with this feature beginning to roll out across the globe next week.