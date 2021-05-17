GMA Announces Summer 2021 Concert Series

ABC’s Good Morning America is bringing back the Summer concert series. Despite the increase in covid vaccinations and last week’s CDC mask guidance, out of an abundance of caution, it will be virtual. International sensation, South Korean boy band BTS kicks off the series Memorial Day weekend, on Friday May, 28.

The 2021 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Caesars Rewards, the mobile betting app from Caesars Entertainment.

Other performers include Bebe Rexha, Chance the Rapper, Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, Pitbull, Sheryl Crow and Maluma (with that date not yet announced).

Here’s what’s on the schedule:

May 28 – BTS #BTSonGMA

June 4 – Bebe Rexha #BebeRexhaOnGMA

June 11 – Shaggy, Sean Paul & Spice #ShaggyOnGMA, #SeanPaulOnGMA, #SpiceOnGMA

June 18 – Chance the Rapper #ChanceOnGMA

June 21 – Chloe Bailey #ChloeOnGMA

June 24 – DJ D-Nice & NE-YO #NEYOonGMA, #DJDNiceOnGMA

June 25 – G-Eazy #GEAZYonGMA

July 2 – Lady A #LadyAonGMA

July 5 – Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley #JimmieAllenOnGMA, #PaisleyOnGMA

July 7 – Karol G #KarolGonGMA

July 9 – Pitbull #PitbullOnGMA

July 13 – The Wallflowers #WallflowersOnGMA

July 16 – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer #GreenDayOnGMA, #FallOutBoyOnGMA, #WeezerOnGMA

July 20 – Glass Animals #GlassAnimalsOnGMA

July 23 – Dierks Bentley #DierksOnGMA

July 27 – Leon Bridges #LeonBridgesOnGMA

July 29 – Sofia Carson #SofiaOnGMA

July 30 – Old Dominion #OldDominionOnGMA

August 9 – Tinashe #TinasheOnGMA

August 11 – Sebastían Yatra #SebastianOnGMA

August 13 – Sheryl Crow #SherylCrowOnGMA

August 23 – Bastille #BastilleOnGMA