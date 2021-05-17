GMA Announces Summer 2021 Concert Series

ABC’s Good Morning America is bringing back the Summer concert series. Despite the increase in covid vaccinations and last week’s CDC mask guidance, out of an abundance of caution, it will be virtual. International sensation, South Korean boy band BTS kicks off the series Memorial Day weekend, on Friday May, 28.
The 2021 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Caesars Rewards, the mobile betting app from Caesars Entertainment.
Other performers include Bebe Rexha, Chance the Rapper, Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, Pitbull, Sheryl Crow and Maluma (with that date not yet announced).
Here’s what’s on the schedule:
May 28 – BTS #BTSonGMA
June 4 – Bebe Rexha #BebeRexhaOnGMA
June 11 – Shaggy, Sean Paul & Spice #ShaggyOnGMA, #SeanPaulOnGMA, #SpiceOnGMA
June 18 – Chance the Rapper #ChanceOnGMA
June 21 – Chloe Bailey #ChloeOnGMA
June 24 – DJ D-Nice & NE-YO #NEYOonGMA, #DJDNiceOnGMA
June 25 – G-Eazy #GEAZYonGMA
July 2 – Lady A #LadyAonGMA
July 5 – Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley #JimmieAllenOnGMA, #PaisleyOnGMA
July 7 – Karol G #KarolGonGMA
July 9 – Pitbull #PitbullOnGMA
July 13 – The Wallflowers #WallflowersOnGMA
July 16 – Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Fall Out Boy & Weezer #GreenDayOnGMA, #FallOutBoyOnGMA, #WeezerOnGMA
July 20 – Glass Animals #GlassAnimalsOnGMA
July 23 – Dierks Bentley #DierksOnGMA
July 27 – Leon Bridges #LeonBridgesOnGMA
July 29 – Sofia Carson #SofiaOnGMA
July 30 – Old Dominion #OldDominionOnGMA
August 9 – Tinashe #TinasheOnGMA
August 11 – Sebastían Yatra #SebastianOnGMA
August 13 – Sheryl Crow #SherylCrowOnGMA
August 23 – Bastille #BastilleOnGMA