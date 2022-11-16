Snap Inc. is donning its kit for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as several major advertisers in the U.S. incorporate Snapchat into their marketing plans.

Chevrolet will kick off a First Lens campaign Nov. 25—meaning that its lens is the first camera ad experience a Snapchatter sees in Lens Carousel on a given day—to back its Silverado truck.

The tournament’s official timekeeper, Hublot, will run video ads on Snapchat throughout the event and offer an augmented reality lens that lets Snapchatters try on and shop the Hublot Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 watch, with different colored bands for countries participating in the tournament.

Streaming platform Peacock will run a First Commercial video takeover campaign, along with a First Lens campaign, starting Nov. 21.

In selfie mode, its lens will enable Snapchatters to digitally paint their cheeks with the flags of any of the 32 countries participating in the World Cup and, when the user opens their mouth, audio of the iconic goal call by announcer Andrés Cantor will be joined by animated text and confetti, continuing as long as the user’s mouth remains open.

And in world view, a virtual card with World Cup matchups will be generated for Snapchatters to place in their environments. Real-time match information will be generated via application-programming interface technology from SportsRadar.

Finally, Samsung, a primary FIFA World Cup advertising partner, will run a variety of ads on Snapchat throughout the tournament tying back to its overall World Cup campaigns.

Curated content platform Snapchat Discover will feature behind-the-scenes content, goals, highlights, match analysis and player interviews in more than 30 markets.

Content partners that will provide highlights are:

Canada: Bell TV

Bell TV France: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports (covering 14 markets)

beIN Sports (covering 14 markets) Spain: MediaPro

MediaPro U.K.: ITV

And additional publisher content featuring football talk shows and reporting will come from:

Snap’s try on technology was combined with its new Live Garment Transfer technology for live football kit lenses for Belgium, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.S., which will be available via the respective national teams’ public profiles on Snapchat. The jerseys move along with the users.

During play, match data lenses will dynamically display notable stats and scores from every game in selfie and world modes.

Official lenses are available for the national teams of Belgium, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the U.S., with additional organic lenses coming for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Bitmoji can join the fun, too, and be dressed in their favorite team’s kits.

Adidas national team kits are available for Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain and Wales. Official national team kits are available for France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. And additional uniforms will be released for teams including Australia, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Snaps and Stories can be decorated with official team stickers and filters for France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain and the U.S., while organic stickers and filters are available for Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, England, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Snapchat’s Cameo video meme feature get Adidas stickers for Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Mexico, Spain and Wales, as well as stickers from additional team partners France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

And there are organic Cameo stickers featuring the flag and colors of Australia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, Ghana, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Switzerland, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Starting Nov. 22, Snapchatters in France can access a FaceSwap Cameo lens for a photo opportunity with the France Football Federation.

Snapchatters in the U.S. can win cash via two Spotlight Challenges on user-generated-content platform Snapchat Spotlight.

Starting Nov 18, users can show why they should be the #TrickShotChamp for a chance to win a share of $10,000.

And beginning Nov. 21, Snapchatters can compete for a share of $7,000 by showing how they represent #MyTeam.

Snapchat’s Snap Map will feature curated stories from fans during matches, and tapping specific places brings up publicly shared Snaps of fan experiences, game highlights, reactions in the stands and watch parties from around the world. Star Stories will also be featured in each country’s curated Snap Map Story.

Snap director of sports partnerships Anmol Malhotra said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to cover the biggest global sporting event of the year across all of Snapchat, with dedicated custom AR experiences and comprehensive content coverage that will include localized highlights from every game in over 30 countries. We can’t wait to deliver Snapchatters the ultimate fan experience around the World Cup and see the creativity of our community on full display.”