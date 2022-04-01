Platforms

Snapchat: How to Share a YouTube Video in a Snap

Viewers can tap the attachment to watch the content

Viewers can tap the attachment to view videos directly in the YouTube app or the browser of their choice
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

Snapchat users can now share YouTube videos directly in Snaps, rather than being required to copy and paste.

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

