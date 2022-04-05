Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Snap, SignAll Team Up on ASL Alphabet Lens Snapchatters worldwide can learn American Sign Language via AR The new lens teaches Snapchatters how to fingerspell their name, enables them to practice the ASL alphabet and lets them play gamesSnap Inc./SignAll By David Cohen12 mins ago Snap Inc. teamed up with SignAll on a lens that helps Snapchatters learn American Sign Language. David Cohen @9Number9 david.cohen@adweek.com David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily. Recommended articles Related Articles Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meta Extends Black History Month Initiatives to AR, VR, Metaverse By David Cohen Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Media.Monks to Host Women’s History Month Halftime Show During NBA Game on Horizon Venues By David Cohen Augmented Reality Resh Sidhu Named Global Director of Snap’s Arcadia AR Creative Studio By David Cohen Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Snap’s First-Ever Oscars Spot Features Its Lenses That Help People Learn ASL By David Cohen Microlearning View All Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox How Publisher Audits Reduce Fraud Risk and Improve ROI Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right You Might Like An Inside Look at Volvo’s Successful Podcast Advertising Strategy By Juliette Ferrara 4 Ways to Reach New Audiences With Cross-Border Business By Clément Schvartz Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data By Treasure Data What’s the True Value of Mobile Apps? By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi