SiriusXM and media measurement firm Comscore have agreed to bring the latter’s cookie-free targeting tool, Comscore Predictive Audiences, to the audio company’s podcasts and ad tech podcast ecosystem Adswizz. With more targeting capabilities, the audio company is aiming to increase programmatic podcast ad revenue.