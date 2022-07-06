Measurement

Comscore Names Jon Carpenter CEO in Further Executive Shakeup

He succeeds Bill Livek, who previously announced his retirement

Carpenter joined Comscore as CFO in November.Comscore
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

46 seconds ago

Comscore is playing executive musical chairs as it looks to make a further push into the measurement landscape.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Programming & Performance

Nickelodeon Elevates Sabrina Caluori to EVP, Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy

By Bill Bradley

Programming & Performance

Comcast Advertising Taps James Rooke as President

By Mollie Cahillane

Welcome to LIV Golf: Sports Marketing for Nihilists
Sports Marketing

Welcome to LIV Golf: Sports Marketing for Nihilists

By Jason Notte

Overturning Roe v. Wade Sparked a Number of Privacy Bills, but None are a Quick Fix
Data

Overturning Roe v. Wade Sparked a Number of Privacy Bills, but None Are a Quick Fix

By Trishla Ostwal

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

You Might Like

Why Contextual Targeting Is a Winning Podcast Advertising Strategy

By Molly Mitchell

Want to Reach Gen Z? Make Sure Your Ads Are Legit Good

By Steve Ellis, EVP Ad Sales Strategy & Business Development, Paramount

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix

Reach Gen Z and Younger People in the Spaces They Value

By Sarah Iooss, Head of Sales, Americas, Twitch