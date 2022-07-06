Measurement Comscore Names Jon Carpenter CEO in Further Executive Shakeup He succeeds Bill Livek, who previously announced his retirement Carpenter joined Comscore as CFO in November.Comscore By Mollie Cahillane46 seconds ago Comscore is playing executive musical chairs as it looks to make a further push into the measurement landscape. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles