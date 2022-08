Attend Convergent TV Summit West , Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free .

The satirical publisher Reductress, whose brand of tongue-in-cheek feminism has skewered sexist tropes through comedy since 2013, announced Wednesday that it has been acquired by Phenomenal Media, a media company centered on women and historically excluded communities. Neither party shared financial details.