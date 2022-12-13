Reddit Creates New VP, Asia-Pacific and Emerging Markets Growth Role

Durgesh Kaushik joined Reddit in the newly created position of vice president of Asia-Pacific region and emerging markets growth.

Kaushik had been senior director, market expansion for Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East at cryptocurrency platform Coinbase.

At Reddit, he will be tasked with setting the strategy for responsibly growing communities, scaling user adoption and identifying international expansion opportunities in emerging markets throughout the world.

Kaushik is based in Singapore and will report to vp of product management Vaibhav Sahgal.

During his eight-month stint at Coinbase, he led market expansion across the Americas, APAC and EMEA.

Prior to Coinbase, Kaushik spent more than three years at Snap Inc., becoming its first employee in India when he joined the company as country head and site leader and eventually ascending to managing director, India and South Asia.

Sahgal said in a statement, “Building out a meaningful global footprint is key to our internationalization strategy and requires local context and perspective as we further grow our user base in emerging markets throughout the world. Durgesh brings a clear vision for Reddit’s growth outside of the U.S. and a proven track record for successfully scaling user bases across APAC and other emerging markets, and I’m thrilled to have him at the helm of our own local growth efforts.”

Kaushik added, “I’m a long time Redditor myself, and I understand how important it is for people in all parts of the world to feel empowered to participate in meaningful discussions around the topics and interests that matter most to them. I believe Reddit is unique in its ability to connect people via real communities and quality conversations that are not happening anywhere else online. As our international user base continues to grow, I am excited to help build our presence in APAC and other emerging markets to optimize even more culturally relevant, local experiences for people around the world.”