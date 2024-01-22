Outlook 2024: Publishers Push to Prove Their Value Amid Cookie Collapse

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Brand Play: The ADWEEK Sports Marketing Summit . Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

For publishers, the two meteors hurtling toward them in 2024 are growing signal loss, exacerbated by Google’s deprecation of third-party cookies in Chrome limiting publishers’ ability to generate ad revenue. And—surprising no one—generative AI, which arguably splinters into multiple meteors around content production, operational efficiencies and distribution.

It’s no news that publishers are forced to prove how valuable they are as direct, long-term partners to marketers. That’s a task made more daunting when measurement is in flux, and CMOs are dealing with more complex ecosystems with a relentless focus on short-term goals.

This year’s Super Bowl, the Paris Summer Olympics and a U.S. presidential election will generate a global advertising spend of over $900 billion, per GroupM forecasts, a slower-than-expected 5.3% growth rate year over year. Dig deeper and there’s some turbulence—and bright spots—for publishers looking to prove their ads work and scoop up some of that spend.

Breaking the binary brand-or-performance myth

The New York Times is running more mid-funnel-driving campaigns for buyers, as well as brand and performance objectives, across non-news environments like cooking, shopping, sports and—critically—games.

“The idea that it has to be as binary as brand-or-performance is not necessarily true,” said Joy Robins, global chief advertising officer at the NYT. “Macroeconomic conditions led brands in the last 12 to 18 months to focus on short-term ROAS, often at the expense of brand-building. We’re bringing a balance to that equation.”

The NYT ran its first ad campaigns with DoorDash on popular game Wordle in July, and again with Uber Eats on Connections in December. In both cases, video interstitial ads drove awareness, while promotion codes revealed in the gameplay pushed players to sign up for the paid membership program DoorPass (driving purchase intent three times higher than average, according to the publisher) or to buy through Uber Eats, driving performance goals.

We can all welcome that overcorrection from a relentless focus on performance. But measuring the impact of that investment takes time and money, which are strapped resources when CMOs at the top 100 advertisers in the U.S. have an average tenure of just 3.3 years.

“We saw the tension between brand and performance marketers four years ago,” said Greg Stuart, CEO of trade body MMA Global.

Friction will arise when, as Stuart puts it, there’s no way of calculating the return on investment of brand marketing over time in the way “the CFO gives a shit about.”

For banking firm Ally Financial, using two multitouch attribution studies a year apart, the MMA found that running a campaign today that generates $100 will generate an average of $150 in sales over the next 12 months. For a retailer, it found that running a campaign today generating $100 will generate $550 in sales over the next 12 months.

The issue is these studies cost between $650,000 and $1 million, so only four brands are currently in conversations with MMA.

“It’s shame on [the ad industry] for not figuring this out sooner,” Stuart added.

Historically, publishers have not been as good at proving performance objectives as the platforms and commerce media networks, with deep-data capabilities and precision targeting. As brand and performance objectives converge, more publishers can prove their value to ad partners.

Cookie demise disrupts the open web

Monetizing in the open web is looking far less appealing for publishers.

Still, deprecation is a slow roll, and Chrome’s current schedule could potentially disrupt valuable Q4 holiday campaigns, possibly triggering another delay.

“Chrome is in between a rock and a hard place,” said Paul Bannister, chief strategy officer at Raptive. “It’s a complicated situation. There’s been a tremendous investment, and that shows.”

And while buy-side appetite to test has grown since December, the industry is lagging. Publishers should be looking at five or so ID solutions, said Bannister.

Few believe the ad-tech ecosystem will notice massive disruptions until 2025, continuing to use solutions like IP addresses to target audiences. As ever, ad tech finds a way.

Gen AI battle lines are drawn

Search as a referral source for publishers is only getting less reliable as people use gen AI interfaces for information, putting publishers who rely on intent-based ad models in precarious situations. Some estimate Google’s Search Generative Experience will impact over $40 billion in annual ad revenue for marketers.

Enter the next evolution of publishers’ thorny, litigious relationship with tech platforms, currently led by the NYT’s complex copyright lawsuit with OpenAI.

Cutting early deals with gen AI firms, like AP and Axel Springer, risks undervaluing content (the $1 million offer is a blow), and it’s only available to the already strong publisher incumbents.

And while annual tech checks may sound appealing, they typically lead to over-dependence and brand dilution, which rarely ends well for publishers.

At least Apple’s deals taste a little sweeter.