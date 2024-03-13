Michael Kassan Out at MediaLink, Accuses Owner UTA of Fraud and Breach of Contract

Join ADWEEK for the first-annual Brand Play: Sports Marketing Summit , on May 9 in NYC or virtually. We’ll explore the new sports events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts that can unlock exciting wins for marketers. Register .

MediaLink chief executive Michael Kassan has left the business in a surprise move, with owner United Talent Agency (UTA) claiming to have fired the media veteran, while he claims that he resigned. Both sides are now suing each other.

Legal papers were filed yesterday (March 12) by Kassan in Los Angeles for a sum of $25 million against UTA, citing four claims including Breach of Contract and Fraud.

Alongside UTA, the suit also names CEO Jeremy Zimmer, partner and co-head of UTA Entertainment Culture and Marketing, David Anderson, and partner and co-head of UTA Entertainment Culture and Marketing in New York, Julian Jacobs.

UTA has responded by filing its own action against Kassan, claiming “misappropriation of company funds.”

According to Kassan’s suit, his “resignation” has resulted in him waving nearly $10 million in severance payments.

The document also states: “Respondents engaged in a deliberate secret scheme to fraudulently induce Kassan to agree to a sale of MediaLink only to then walk back the very promises made in the purchase contract, specifically regarding what Kassan would oversee at UTA and his ‘Special Expenses.'”

Several reports suggest that Kassan left the business last week on March 6, but UTA claims he was dismissed the following day after investigation.

In a statement, UTA claimed: “Michael Kassan was terminated for cause by UTA on March 7 2024, following a thorough and exhaustive third-party investigation into misappropriation of company funds. We filed a lawsuit against him today and look forward to presenting the facts in court.”

Founded in 1986, management consultancy MediaLink was acquired in 2021 by UTA from Cannes Lions owner Ascential, in a deal worth $125 million in December.

Kassan’s attorney, Sanford Michelman of Michelman and Robinson, also released a statement, saying: “When Zimmer broke promises and began to impede the success of MediaLink, Michael was left with no other option other than to resign and file this lawsuit against Zimmer and UTA for breach of contract.”

The statement continued: “Michael’s first priority is the success and continued growth of MediaLink, a company he started more than 17 years ago, and he looks forward to ensuring its continued success in the industry.”