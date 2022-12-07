Meta Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With Creators on Facebook

December is prime holiday shopping season for consumers around the globe, and the year’s final month is also prime monetization season for creators on Facebook.

Fans can treat their favorite creators to limited-time seasonal virtual gifts through the end of the year.

Meta implemented a Stars Party Bonus starting Wednesday (Dec. 7) and running through Dec 21, during which Stars creators can receive bonus Stars for achieving set goals.

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 4, fans will be able to get 5% to 20% more Stars, based on the pack they purchase, and Meta said this sale will be offered across Facebook Live, on-demand videos and Reels.

Meta

A select number of creators are helping Facebook test automatically enabling stars on public creator content, including Reels, bringing the monetization option to more areas on the platform.

Meta is adding a filter to Comments Manager that displays all comments that were sent with Stars, enabling creators to reply to multiple Stars comments simultaneously.

Virtual gifts on Facebook Reels are being expanded and in testing across several topics, such as cars, dance, fashion and pets.

Meta

Meta is also testing a new Stars on Reels Freebies program that gives some fans free Stars to send on eligible creators’ Facebook Reels.

The threshold for U.S.-based creators to get paid is being lowered to $25 from $100, giving smaller, earlier stage creators the chance to get paid sooner, and this applies to Stars and Subscriptions, with more monetization products to be added in the coming weeks.

Meta will continue testing Facebook Reels ads in two formats: Overlay Ads, which are placed directly on top of Reels as a banner or sticker when the video starts; and Post Loop ads, which are shown after a Reel has looped.

Creators are getting another way to raise awareness of their Subscriptions with a Subscribe button on longform video destination Facebook Watch.

The Creator Support Hub in the U.S. added self-help articles and in-application education to answer commonly asked monetization questions.

Meta

Meta

Access to live chat agent support to eligible creators is being extended to eligible creators on pages and Professional Mode in the U.S. with 10,000 or more followers.

Meta said in a blog post Wednesday, “At Facebook, we’re committed to helping creators earn money for crafting original content and cultivating community. We recently announced more ways for creators to earn, and today, we’re sharing additional details about these expanded monetization opportunities and improved support for creators on Facebook. We’re also sharing updates on how we’re making it easier for more creators to engage their audience and get paid faster—and announcing fun ways to spread holiday cheer.