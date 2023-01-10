Meta Falls Off Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2023 List

It has been quite a fall from grace for Meta on the annual Best Places to Work 2023 list from Glassdoor, a provider of insights on companies and jobs, as Facebook’s parent company slid from No. 11 in 2021, to No. 47 in 2022, to completely out of the top 100 this year.

Facebook’s parent company had been a mainstay on the Best Places to Work list since debuting at No. 1 in 2011, earning the top spot in 2013 and 2018, as well.

The company’s history on the list is:

No. 1 in 2011

No. 3 in 2012

No. 1 in 2013

No. 5 in 2014

No. 13 in 2015

No. 5 in 2016

No. 2 in 2017

No. 1 in 2018

No. 7 in 2019

No. 23 in 2020

No. 11 in 2021

No. 47 in 2022

LinkedIn was the only social platform to crack the top 100, finishing at No. 19, unchanged from last year and down from No. 13 in 2021.

Glassdoor said its platform has more than 117 million reviews and insights for over 2 million companies, with more than 58 million unique visitors each month.

The top 10 on the Best Places to Work 2023 list are:

And the top five small and midsized companies are:

Goodwin Recruiting (4.7) Telemynd (4.7) J.J. Taylor (4.6) Pariveda (4.6) Ironclad (4.6)

Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement, “The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but, despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows that there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences. It’s encouraging to see companies doubling down on employee mental health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, competitive benefits and flexible work environments as we head into 2023. I sincerely congratulate all of the Best Places to Work winners.”