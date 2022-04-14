Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Crossmedia, One of the Largest Minority-Owned Indie Agencies, Is a Case Study in Representation CEO Kamran Asghar has been putting DEI first long before other agencies prioritized it Crossmedia's leadership team is made up of 50% women and 33% people of color.Getty By Olivia Morley11 mins ago This year, independent media agency Crossmedia (XM) has already had 10 boomerang employees—former employees who come back. Olivia Morley @_oliviamorley olivia.morley@adweek.com Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies. Recommended articles