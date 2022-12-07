Meta Brings Avatars to WhatsApp

Meta brought avatars to messaging application WhatsApp Wednesday.

The company wrote in a blog post, “Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features and outfits. On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.”

WhatsApp said Meta will continue to improve avatars by enhancing elements such as hairstyle textures, lighting and shading.

