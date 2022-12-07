Chat & Messaging

Meta Brings Avatars to WhatsApp

Users of the messaging app have billions of combinations to choose from in crafting their digital alter ego

Meta will continue to improve avatars by enhancing elements such as hairstyle textures, lighting and shadingWhatsApp
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

6 mins ago


Meta brought avatars to messaging application WhatsApp Wednesday.

The company wrote in a blog post, “Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hairstyles, facial features and outfits. On WhatsApp, you can now use your personalized avatar as your profile photo or choose from 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.”

WhatsApp said Meta will continue to improve avatars by enhancing elements such as hairstyle textures, lighting and shading.

image
WhatsApp

image
WhatsApp

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles