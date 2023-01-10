Meta Begins Phasing Out Support for Oculus Quest 1 VR Headsets

Meta will begin phasing out support for its original virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 1, which debuted in May 2019 but was no longer offered for sale once the Quest 2 debuted in October 2020.

The company said in a help post that people will still be able to use their Quest 1 headset and available applications, but new features will not be shipping for Quest 1, and users will no longer be able o create or join a party.

While Meta will continue to provide bug fixes and security patches for the Quest 1 system software until next year, users will lose access to the Meta Horizon Home social features March 9, at which point they will no longer be able to invite other users to their Home or visit other people’s Home.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last October that the Meta Quest 3 is expected to debut sometime in 2023.