Messenger: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Messenger released a “Christmas” chat theme that allows users to add a Christmas sweater background to conversations.

When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically be updated to the Christmas tree emoji. In addition, three word effects will automatically be added to the conversation for the words “tree,” “presents” and “Santa.”

Our guide will show you how to use the Christmas chat theme in the Messenger application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Messenger app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Messenger conversation you want to customize and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Theme.”

Step 3: Tap the “Christmas” chat theme.

Step 4: Tap the “Select” button in the bottom-right corner of the screen.