LinkedIn Adds More Analytics for Creators

LinkedIn added to the analytics it introduced in late March for creators on its platform using Creator Mode.

Starting Tuesday, the professional network said creators can go to the Audience tab and track their follower growth in order to understand and discover trends, such as whether a conversation topic, new visual format or speaking opportunity influenced their follower growth. They can then use that they learn to craft their future strategy.

Just below that, a new Demographics section breaks down a creator’s followers by company name, company size, industry, job title, location and seniority, giving them a better idea of what type of content to share next.

Finally, creators can see up to three of their top performing posts by engagements or impressions over a selected date range in the Posts tab, giving them a clear picture of what is resonating with their audience.