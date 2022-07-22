Platforms

Instagram: How to Use the Dual Feature in Reels

Users can record content simultaneously with both cameras on their devices

The Instagram Reels camera has a new "Dual" recording featureMeta
By Brandy Shaul

Instagram added a “Dual” feature to the Instagram Reels camera that allows users to record videos with their device’s front- and back-facing cameras simultaneously. For instance, users can record an event with their back-facing camera and record their reaction to the event with their front-facing camera at the same time.

