Instagram: How to Use the Dual Feature in Reels

Instagram added a “Dual” feature to the Instagram Reels camera that allows users to record videos with their device’s front- and back-facing cameras simultaneously. For instance, users can record an event with their back-facing camera and record their reaction to the event with their front-facing camera at the same time.