Instagram: How to Turn On Quiet Mode

This feature temporarily turns off notifications so users aren't disturbed

Instagram said teens have indicated that they feel as if they need to be available a lot of the time.Instagram
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

5 mins ago

Instagram’s Quiet Mode lets users temporarily turn off notifications and notify their contacts that they’re unavailable.

When Quiet Mode is activated, “In Quiet Mode” will be added to the user’s profile and other users will receive an auto-reply when they send the user a direct message. When a user first activates the Quiet Mode feature, they’ll be able to tell Instagram when to turn the feature on and off each day. Quiet Mode can be activated for up to 12 hours each day.

Our guide will show you how to turn on Quiet Mode in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Settings.”

image

Step 3: Tap “Notifications.”

image

Step 4: Tap “Quiet mode.”

image

Step 5: Tap the gray toggle to the right of “Quiet mode” to turn Quiet Mode on. The toggle will turn blue.

image

Step 6: By default, “Quiet Mode” will be activated from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. Tap these times if you want to change them.

image

Step 7: When you’re done setting your desired Quiet Mode hours, tap the back button (the “<” symbol) in the top-left corner of the screen to continue using the Instagram app.

image

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

