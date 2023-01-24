Instagram: How to Delete a Scheduled Post

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Instagram now lets users schedule posts up to 75 days in advance. Once a user schedules a post, they have the option to delete the scheduled post before it is shared if they no longer want to share it.

Our guide will show you how to delete a scheduled post in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram mobile app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Scheduled content.”

Step 3: Tap the three dots to the right of the scheduled post you want to delete.

Step 4: Tap “Delete” near the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Tap “Delete” on the confirmation window that appears on the screen.