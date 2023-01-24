Platforms

Instagram: How to Delete a Scheduled Post

Users can remove content before it's shared

Instagram allows users to schedule posts that will be shared at a desired date and timeMeta
By Brandy Shaul

3 mins ago

Instagram now lets users schedule posts up to 75 days in advance. Once a user schedules a post, they have the option to delete the scheduled post before it is shared if they no longer want to share it.

Our guide will show you how to delete a scheduled post in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram mobile app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Scheduled content.”

image

Step 3: Tap the three dots to the right of the scheduled post you want to delete.

image

Step 4: Tap “Delete” near the bottom of the screen.

image

Step 5: Tap “Delete” on the confirmation window that appears on the screen.

image

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

