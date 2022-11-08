Instagram Rolls Out Scheduled Posts

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri revealed two updates in a post Tuesday: scheduled posts and a redesigned website.

Mosseri called scheduled post a “finally feature” and “one of those things we really should have gotten to a long time ago.”

The feature can be accessed via advanced options in the creative flow, and posts can be scheduled up to 75 days in advance.

Scheduled posts can be managed by going to the more button in Instagrammers’ profiles.

Mosseri said the redesigned website is cleaner, faster, easier to use and designed to take advantage of large-screen monitors, adding, “We know a lot of people use the web to multitask, and we wanted to make sure it was as great an experience as possible online.”