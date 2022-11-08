Platforms

Instagram Rolls Out Scheduled Posts

Its website was redesigned to take advantage of large-screen monitors

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said the redesigned website is cleaner, faster and easier to useInstagram
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

6 mins ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.


Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri revealed two updates in a post Tuesday: scheduled posts and a redesigned website.

Mosseri called scheduled post a “finally feature” and “one of those things we really should have gotten to a long time ago.”

The feature can be accessed via advanced options in the creative flow, and posts can be scheduled up to 75 days in advance.

Scheduled posts can be managed by going to the more button in Instagrammers’ profiles.

Mosseri said the redesigned website is cleaner, faster, easier to use and designed to take advantage of large-screen monitors, adding, “We know a lot of people use the web to multitask, and we wanted to make sure it was as great an experience as possible online.”

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!

Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles