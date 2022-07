Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R , Wendy's , Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1 .

Instagram now allows users to choose between two formats when remixing a Reel on the photo- and video-sharing application. Users can have their Remix appear alongside the original video, and they can also have their video appear after the original video.