When Initiative U.S. CEO Stacy DeRiso joined the IPG media agency in 2021, it was an “interesting time” to assume the role, she mused.

The agency had just secured the T-Mobile business—a $1.2 billion account. Amid the “great resignation,” Initiative retained a surprising number of its employees. But as new business came in, many employees had to navigate account onboarding processes remotely.

Meanwhile, DeRiso had to keep the proverbial plane flying and satisfy Initiative’s existing clients. Achieving this balance was the new CEO’s priority, and she succeeded.