Media All-Stars

Initiative US CEO Stacy DeRiso: Client Retention Is Impossible Without Happy Employees

Meet Adweek's 2023 Media Executive of the Year

Stacy DeRiso headshot
Stacy DeRiso joined Initiative in 2021 and has already achieved impressive results. Adweek/Poul Olson
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

 

When Initiative U.S. CEO Stacy DeRiso joined the IPG media agency in 2021, it was an “interesting time” to assume the role, she mused. 

The agency had just secured the T-Mobile business—a $1.2 billion account. Amid the “great resignation,” Initiative retained a surprising number of its employees. But as new business came in, many employees had to navigate account onboarding processes remotely.

Meanwhile, DeRiso had to keep the proverbial plane flying and satisfy Initiative’s existing clients. Achieving this balance was the new CEO’s priority, and she succeeded.

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Adweek magazine.

Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

