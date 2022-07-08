Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

U.K. publisher the Financial Times released a weekly eight-part investigative podcast called Hot Money: Porn, Power and Profit in June in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The series delves into the porn industry’s hidden secrets and the money that fuels it and is part of the business publisher’s goal to grow U.S. audiences, and with it, subscriptions.