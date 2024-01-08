How Mondelēz Grows Revenue Through Albertsons’ Data Clean Room and Pinterest

Don’t miss the Sports Marketing Summit early-bird sale! Sign up by Jan. 8 to save 50% on your pass to Adweek’s event for exploring new opportunities for winning marketing campaigns.

Snacking giant Mondelēz International, home to names like Cadbury and Oreos, found success using Albertsons Media Collective and Pinterest’s data clean room solution, a collaboration announced at CES last year.

From July 5 through Aug. 15, Mondelēz’s cracker brand, Triscuit, ran a targeted charcuterie campaign on Pinterest with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail network of grocery company Albertsons. By using LiveRamp’s data clean room technology, the cracker brand successfully reached a broader audience within the cracker and salty snack category. As a result, Triscuit saw a 16% increase in incremental sales during the campaign period. The company wouldn’t share specific details.

“Based off the targeting capabilities, we leveraged this testing opportunity to help drive the categories and look at it from an incremental standpoint,” said Anne Martin, director, shopper marketing, at Mondelēz. “In bringing this seasonal summer campaign to life, we found natural synergies with Pinterest and Albertsons Media Collective as companies that share in Mondelēz’s goal of creating meaningful experiences for people at any point in their shopping journey.”

Google is finally ramping up its cookie deprecation efforts this year, adding more urgency for brands to proactively pivot to alternate avenues to reach audience and ultimately grow revenue. As marketers confront escalating signal loss challenges, there is a growing trend toward adopting privacy-conscious approaches and building up first-party data stores.

For the Mondelēz campaign, Pinterest and Albertsons Media Collective combined their first-party data sets, letting them reach new audiences and enhance their measurement capabilities.

“[Data clean rooms are] a growing trend in market,” said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer at Pinterest. “Advertisers are leaning in here as they pivot away from multitouch attribution and substitute that with data clean rooms. If I think about how we want to work with other partners, such as Salesforce and Adobe, [data clean rooms] absolutely play a role moving forward.”

Shopper intent on Pinterest coupled with off-site targeting

A significant portion of Pinterest’s 465 million monthly active users comes to the platform with a clear shopping intent, particularly within the food and beverage category, according to Watkins.

Triscuit found its audience by looking beyond shoppers at Albertsons’ website to those who came to Pinterest actively searching for specific keywords related to hosting events, summer-related themes or charcuterie boards.

To reach that audience, the cracker brand used Google demand-side platform DV360 to serve ads on offsite channels, and Albertsons.com for onsite channels, as well as Pinterest display through promoted ads on the home feed and search inventory.

Campaigns included messaging by Triscuit suited to the specific characteristics of each channel. For onsite ads on Albertsons.com, the focus was to tap into the shopping mindset of people through offer-driven ads. While on Pinterest and other offsite channels, the brand messaging steered toward upper-funnel marketing to enhance brand awareness.

“Over one-half of our users come to Pinterest to shop,” said Watkins. “What we did is also onboard the ad exposures into the clean room to get a very precise view on the results that were driven.”