How Marketers Are Navigating AI's Language Gap

Biases will exist when white men are building most AI tools

The language gap can create risks for brand executions, according to Andrew McKernan, group vp of content and consumer experience strategy at Razorfish.
By Trishla Ostwal

When Mike Sotelo, vice president of digital content and experience at ad agency Alma, experimented with OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence tool GPT-3 in Spanish earlier this year, it wasn’t long before he came across a language gap.

Sotelo entered two prompts: “How does a guey [a Mexican-Spanish slang term for a man] look in Miami?” and, “How does a tio [a Spain-Spanish slang term for man] look in Miami?”

While the AI model’s response correctly identified “tio” as a male, it did not recognize the term “guey” and instead provided a gender-neutral term in its response.

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine.

Trishla Ostwal

Trishla is an Adweek staff reporter covering tech policy.

