When Mike Sotelo, vice president of digital content and experience at ad agency Alma, experimented with OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence tool GPT-3 in Spanish earlier this year, it wasn’t long before he came across a language gap.
Sotelo entered two prompts: “How does a guey [a Mexican-Spanish slang term for a man] look in Miami?” and, “How does a tio [a Spain-Spanish slang term for man] look in Miami?”
While the AI model’s response correctly identified “tio” as a male, it did not recognize the term “guey” and instead provided a gender-neutral term in its response.