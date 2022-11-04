Learn new strategies for data privacy, measurement and audience growth from leaders at Disney , NBCU , Publicis Media , The New York Times and more. Get your pass to Adweek NexTech, Dec. 6-7 .

When 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito went missing in Florida last year, media critics noted the discrepancy in the coverage her case received compared to missing people of color. That instance of “missing white woman syndrome,” a phrase coined by PBS anchor Gwen Ifill in 2004, serves as the center for the “#EveryoneIsPressworthy” campaign launched by TBWA\Chiat\Day New York and the Columbia Journalism Review and aimed at addressing bias in press coverage.

The effort centers on areyoupressworthy.com, a website where users can enter information about their race, gender, age and location to get an assessment using data pulled from news reporting of how much press coverage they would be likely to receive if they went missing. The website also shows which publications would be likely to share their story and what percent of the country would hear about the case.

Men, older people, residents of rural areas and Black and Hispanic people all have lower likelihood of receiving coverage. A young adult white woman living in New York could be covered 67 times while a Latino man of the same age might receive 17 pieces and a middle-aged Black man might only be reported on four times.

Evidence of a bigger problem

(Captions for the video have not been made available to Adweek. We will update the video once captions have been provided.) TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, Columbia Journalism Review

The proprietary analytics tool will be shared on the Columbia Journalism Review’s website and social media along with a nearly three-minute video showing a diverse group of people using it and discovering the discrepancies.

The video directly references Petito’s case, with Columbia Journalism Review editor and publisher Kyle Pope arguing, “This isn’t the way that journalism should be practiced” and Columbia Journalism School dean Jelani Cobb explaining the biases that come through in reporting based on age, gender, religion and race.

“The coverage of missing people is a high-profile example of an even bigger problem,” Pope said in a statement. “We’re hoping to force a recognition, where systemic coverage gaps exist.”

