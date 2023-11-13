How Brands Are Humanizing AI

Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, brands and marketers are finding new ways to approach the intersection of generative AI and creativity.

To harness the power of technology to reach new audiences, smart brands must push the boundaries of innovation by understanding how technology must meet human ingenuity.

Brands like The RealReal are using innovative AI technology to develop customer loyalty, while fulfilling unforeseen customer needs and garnering customer trust. Coca-Cola is taking brand strides by combining generative AI systems with creativity and human imagination through storytelling.

And while new technologies can help brands redefine themselves, humanizing generative AI systems is now more critical than ever.

For more insights on how brands are approaching the future of AI, watch the video below.

This story is part of the Power of Tech Marketing special feature.