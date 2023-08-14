How Allison Wolf Reroutes Ad Dollars to Fund Social Change

TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.
When Allison Wolf entered the workforce, promoting altruism in advertising felt more like an oxymoron than a feasible career arc. But after shadowing colleagues who used marketing spend on inclusive media, she realized brands can covertly contribute to social change when they promote their products in the right places.
Not long after joining WPP’s Mindshare in 2019 as a planning associate, the idea of using media buying to drive “actual, tangible benefits to society at large” began to sink in for Wolf.
“When