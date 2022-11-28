Social How-To

Hive: How to Change Your Color Theme

Users can customize the appearance of the app

Hive users can choose their desired accent color for the social networking applicationHive
Headshot of Brandy Shaul
By Brandy Shaul

1 min ago

The Hive social networking application allows users to choose from a variety of color themes that will change the appearance of certain parts of the app. For instance, the active color theme will determine the color of the “Asking” icon (the question mark icon) on a user’s profile.

Our guide will show you how to change your color theme in the Hive app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Hive profile, tap the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

image

Step 2: Tap “Color Themes.”

image

Step 3: Tap your desired color theme.

image

Step 4: Tap the back arrow (“<“) in the top-left corner of the screen to complete this process.

image

Headshot of Brandy Shaul

Brandy Shaul

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

