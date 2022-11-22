Hive is a social networking application that has recently grown in popularity due to an influx of users looking for a Twitter alternative.

Hive allows users to share text posts, as well as photos, videos, GIFs and more. Users can follow other users on Hive, and they can even add music to their personal profile through connectivity with Apple Music and Spotify.

Before someone can use Hive, they’ll need to sign up for an account. Our guide will show you how to sign up for Hive.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Hive app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the Hive app and tap the “Create an Account” button at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: You can create an account using your email address, Google or Apple account. Tap the button that matches your preference. For our guide, we’ll tap the “Sign up with Email” button.

Step 3: Enter your email address and desired password and then tap the “Next” button. Note: You can tap “Use phone number instead” at the bottom of the screen if you’d rather sign up with your phone number. Also note, if you chose to sign up with Google or Apple, you’ll see a different screen for this step.

Step 4: Tap the text-entry field under “Date of birth” and enter your birthdate.

Step 5: Tap the “Next” button to continue.

Step 6: Tap the “Name” and “Username” text-entry fields and enter your desired display name and username.

Step 7: Tap “Next” to continue.

Step 8: Tap at least three interests that match your preferences. You can also tap the search field near the top of the screen to search for interests manually.

Step 9: Tap the “Done” button at the bottom of the screen to finish creating your account.