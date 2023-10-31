Google Boss Sundar Pichai Defends Apple Search Deal. Here’s What to Know

Experience the buzz at NexTech , Adweek’s innovative conference for the newest tools in marketing technology. Talk with experts on generative AI, audience management, automation, the metaverse and more. Register .

The eighth week of the U.S. v. Google antitrust showdown marked a climactic moment as Google boss Sundar Pichai took to the stand at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to defend the search engine’s market dominance Monday.

Last week, Google’s internal document revealed that the tech giant spent a whopping $26.3 billion in 2021 to maintain its position as the default search engine on phones, browsers, and various platforms. A majority of that, about $18 billion, was directed to Apple, The New York Times reported.

In the trial, Sundar defended the amount paid to Apple because the company owns both the hardware and the software.

However, both Google and Apple, early in the trial, argued that changing the default search engine is a straightforward process. But if switching search engines is a straightforward task, what motivates Google to make substantial payments to Apple and other search distribution partners?

“It’s a tough answer for Sundar,” said Adam Epstein, president and COO of adMarketplace, adding that “he’s paying his competitors not to compete in search. Admitting to this would be an automatic loss.”

The government alleges that Google sustains around 90% of the search market by illegally paying rivals like Apple. But, Google asserts that the revenue-sharing deal—which the court may rule illegal—is an investment on Google’s end to maintain the competition in its search and ads business.

Here’s what went down.

Google’s defense lies in the performance of search

During the testimony, Pichai said that Google’s investments in Chrome over the years resulted in an enhanced user experience that led to more Google searches.

By integrating Google’s search engine seamlessly into the Chrome browser and providing people with a minimalistic design that maximizes space for search results and web content within the browser window, Google encouraged greater use of its search services.

Google attorney John Schmidtlein presented an internal email from 2010, which contained research indicating that users who switched from Microsoft’s Internet Explorer performed 48% more Google searches. Those switching from Mozilla’s Firefox to Chrome performed 27% more searches on Google.

Threatened by Apple or a mafia tactic?

On Monday, Pichai shared concern that competition in the market, especially Apple, would make it difficult to use Google’s search on Apple devices. He believed that Google had to make payments to ensure such hindrances wouldn’t materialize, per The New York Times.

“Given that Apple designs the experience, it wasn’t clear how they would change the experience if the financial incentive wasn’t there,” Pichai said while testifying for over three hours.

An industry insider, who wasn’t authorized to speak to media, expected this response.

“You’re blaming others in the market for the deal. It’s a mafia tactic,” they said.

Google’s competitors who testified earlier in the trial said the payments thwarted competition. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella remarked Google’s influence was immense, and the internet was essentially the “Google web” and characterized its association with Apple as “oligopolistic.”

Skepticism over Apple as a competitor

The government lawyers, during the trial, aimed to show that Google was worried about Apple becoming more interested in search.

They pointed to an email from 2019 where Pichai asked a colleague to let him know whenever someone from Google’s search team joined Apple, following departures to the competitor.

“There have been moments where people at Google have been concerned about Apple as a potential competitor” in search, Pichai testified without referencing any specific timeframe.

However, some industry sources aren’t convinced with this argument.

Google currently bundles its search ads business with its search engine. Earlier trial proceedings found that Apple considered letting people choose between Google and Yahoo as their preferred search engines on their screens. But Google rejected this offer in an email stating, “No default placement, no revenue share.”

Referring to Google’s contracts with Apple, Epstein said that publishers don’t have the ability to innovate or to understand the value of their search traffic.

“Once you have your competitors relying on you for $26 billion revenue a year, you have complete control over the marketplace,” he said.

The search experience is being upended

Although outcomes from the trial aren’t expected until next year, within that time there’s a significant likelihood that the search industry will undergo a rapid change from a legal standpoint and artificial intelligence advancements, said Epstein.

“Google could expect a change in its status quo and that could be a welcome change to marketers,” he added.

While legal experts Adweek spoke to previously questioned a possible separation of Google’s search ads business from its search engine, sources interviewed for this story pointed out that apart from the DOJ, 35 other states have filed a near identical suit against Google, as reported by NPR.

“No one is doing this to get a bucketload of money. They’re doing this to break them up,” the industry insider said.