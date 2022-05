Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Digital media company G/O Media, home to a dozen titles including Gizmodo, Jezebel and Deadspin, turned a profit in 2021 for the first time since its creation three years ago. That’s in large part due to digital ad revenues that rose 53% from 2020, the company tells Adweek.