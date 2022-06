Join the Adweek live virtual summit Elevate: AI on July 12 to explore the cutting-edge trends, tools and platforms becoming the norm in ad campaigns. Sign up with code: ADWEEKAI50 for 50% off .

When someone creates a Discord server, the default notification setting for the server will be set to “All Messages.” This means server members “who have not explicitly set their notification settings” will be notified each time a new message is sent in the server.