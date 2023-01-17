Discord Adds Gas to Its Tank

Discord acquired Gas, a teen-focused, poll-based social media application that enables friends to share compliments with each other. Terms were not disclosed.

Gas will continue as a standalone app, and its team will join Discord to help the messaging platform continue to grow across its core audience, as well as attract new audiences.

Discord wrote in a blog post, “Gas is all about uplifting and empowering each other through positive affirmations. Its tremendous success shows the opportunity that exists in creating a playful yet meaningful place for young people. Gas’ founders have a proven track record of creating exciting apps and experiences, and we’re thrilled to work with their team to take things to the next level.”

Gas described how it works on its App Store page:

Join your school. Add friends. Answer polls. Get flames when picked.

Digital and mobile intelligence provider Sensor Tower said that since debuting last summer, Gas has tallied some 7.4 million installs.