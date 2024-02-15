Subscriptions

The Next Era of Subscriptions: 3 Trends Shaping Publishers' Paid Products

Digital subscriptions are growing, and getting nimbler

Da Vincis vitruvian man but with a drawing of a laptop
Digital subscription growth has continued for news publishers as user monetization efforts evolve beyond the paywall.ADWEEK/Getty Images
Mark_Stenberg
By Mark Stenberg

Discover exciting ways to capitalize on the power and passion of the sports community at Brand Play: The ADWEEK Sports Marketing Summit. Register today to join us in NYC or virtually on May 9.

When TechCrunch shuttered its subscription product last month, the abrupt closure rattled the news industry, triggering fears that reader revenue products, and the stability they provide, were at risk of backsliding.

But subscription data from multiple firms, as well as interviews with digital subscription experts, proves the opposite, and trends like an uptick in consumer agency, the evolution of flexible pricing and a more holistic understanding of consumer monetization are shaping these efforts.

In 2023, median active subscriptions across media consultancy Piano’s portfolio of 292 sites grew 12%, according to Michael Silberman, executive vice president of media strategy.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Mark_Stenberg

Mark Stenberg

Mark Stenberg is Adweek's senior media reporter.

Recommended articles