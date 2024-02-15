The Next Era of Subscriptions: 3 Trends Shaping Publishers' Paid Products

When TechCrunch shuttered its subscription product last month , the abrupt closure rattled the news industry, triggering fears that reader revenue products, and the stability they provide, were at risk of backsliding.

But subscription data from multiple firms, as well as interviews with digital subscription experts, proves the opposite, and trends like an uptick in consumer agency, the evolution of flexible pricing and a more holistic understanding of consumer monetization are shaping these efforts.

In 2023, median active subscriptions across media consultancy Piano’s portfolio of 292 sites grew 12%, according to Michael Silberman, executive vice president of media strategy.