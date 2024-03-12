Under CEO Anna Bateson, The Guardian Is Quietly Thriving

Few publishers are quite so distinct as The Guardian .

The news organization, originally founded in 1821, is wholly owned by a financial trust, levies a “nagwall” to encourage reader support, refuses to work with oil and gas advertisers, and caters to a global audience distributed equally across three continents.

In an industry plagued by risk aversion, The Guardian has been rewarded for its originality. And under the tenure of chief executive Anna Bateson, it has become a remarkable, rare success story.