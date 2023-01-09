Bloomberg Media, entering its ninth consecutive quarter of ad revenue growth and nearing half a million subscribers, is one publisher aggressively pushing what it calls its audience-first strategy for 2023.

The company is kicking off the year by cutting ties with the programmatic open marketplace, believing that a “healthier consumer subscription business will provide fertile ground for stronger advertising,” said CEO Scott Havens.

The CEO spoke with Adweek about the impact of Bloomberg’s move away from open marketplace programmatic ads, his revenue outlook for 2023 and his clients’ top priorities this year.