ADWEEK's Audio Awards 2024 Jury Revealed, Including WPP, We Are Social and talkSPORT Execs

ADWEEK’s Audio Awards 2024 will be judged by an expert panel from firms including WPP, talkSPORT and The Telegraph, with experience across Amazon Music, Kraft Heinz, Universal Music and much more.

As our call for entries closes (May 9), judging will open for our jurors, who will be assessing the top pods across some 23 categories, including Podcast Producer of the Year, Podcast Host of the Year, Podcast Network of the Year, as well as vertical level awards, like Best Comedy Podcast, Best Sports Podcast and Best True Crime Podcast.

Our marketing and tech community are far from forgotten; judges will also look at the Best Podcast Platform for Advertisers and the Best Use of AI.

Last year’s headline winner was Succession, taking home Podcast of the Year and Best Streaming and TV Podcast. You can check out the Succession podcast host Kara Swisher’s audio for our digital cover here.

Other 2023 winners include Kevin Hart, (Podcast Hot of the Year), Decoder with Nilay Patel, (Best Entrepreneurship podcast) and Vibe Check (Best Pop Culture Podcast).

The 2024 award winners will be announced July 16.

As well as select ADWEEK editors, this year’s jury will include: