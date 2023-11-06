Now Hear This: Honoring the Best in Audio & Podcasts

Now Hear This: Honoring the Best in Audio & Podcasts

It's been 101 years since the first audio advertisement hit the airwaves. And ever since—as the audio space innovated from terrestrial to digital to satellite—marketers have been along for the ride, trying to reach listeners where they are.

For the last 20 years, growth in audio has come through podcasts. At any given time, there are more than 3 million active podcasts in production. According to Statista, global listens will top 450 million this year. And where there are listeners, there are advertisers. Audio continues to provide some of the most dynamic opportunities for marketers.

In this special issue, we look at how advertisers are reaching new listeners as Adweek honors the best in audio for 2023.

It's been 101 years since the first audio advertisement hit the airwaves. And ever since, as the audio space innovated from terrestrial to digital to satellite, marketers have been along for the ride trying to reach listeners where they are.

For the last 20 years, growth in audio has come through podcasts. At any given time there are more than 3 million active podcasts in production. According to Statista, global listens will top 450 million this year. And where there are listeners there are advertisers. Audio continues to provide some of the most dynamic opportunities for marketers.

In this special issue, we look at how advertisers are reaching new listeners as Adweek honors the best in Audio for 2023.

Whatever Happened to Interactive Audio Ads?

Brands are testing their potential, but who's listening?

The Succession Podcast Is Adweek's 2023 Podcast of the Year

Host and journalist Kara Swisher reflected on the win, saying, 'Every bit of it was enjoyable'

Shira Atkins Founded Wonder Media Network to Amplify Underrepresented Voices

Adweek's Podcast Executive of the Year pairs podcasts with bespoke ads

Here Are the Adweek Audio Awards for 2023

Audio continues to provide dynamic opportunities for marketers

The Adweek Podcast Network on the Road

Best of APN at Brandweek

Video: Adweek Audio Awards

All the 2023 winners

Previous Audio & Podcast News Coverage

Mattress Firm's Branded Podcast Drives In-Store Sales With iHeartMedia

It’s a rare look at how podcast advertising can drive lower-funnel results

SiriusXM Is Using Data to Drive Growth Beyond the Car

Former WSJ CMO Suzi Watford has brought her own blend of newsroom thinking to the audio giant

See Yourself in Sound With Bang & Olufsen's Interactive Global Campaign

Developed by Dept, the aim is to promote the new brand direction

The Muppets' Electric Mayhem Band Records a New Single With Spotify in Star-Studded Spot

The long-form ad promotes the new Disney+ series

TopBuilt with Shorthand

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register