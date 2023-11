HBO’s Succession Podcast, hosted by journalist Kara Swisher, is Adweek’s 2023 Podcast of the Year, with the production also taking the award for Best TV and Streaming Podcast.



And Swisher couldn’t be prouder of the HBO podcast team, Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios and the whole experience.



“Every bit of it was enjoyable,” Swisher told Adweek. “I can’t think of a moment I was ever annoyed and not delighted.”