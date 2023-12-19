Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: The How, Why and ‘Who Cares’ Podcast of Retail Media Innovation

The Adweek Podcast family welcomes the latest additions from Albertsons Media Collective

Adweek
Headshot of Luz Corona Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Luz Corona & Rebecca Stewart

Like all good businesses, this one started in a garage.

In the latest episode of Yeah That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by the newest additions to the Adweek Podcast Network Family. Introducing The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation, a podcast hosted by Evan Hovorka, vice president of product and innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing and communication, from Albertsons Media Collective.

The group chats through the early unofficial beginnings of the podcast that took place IRL and what listeners can expect when tuning into the podcast focused on the present and future state of retail media.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Initial episodes highlight the importance of diversity to accelerate innovation and the assets RMNs need for success.

Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

