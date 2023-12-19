Don’t miss the Sports Marketing Summit early-bird sale! Sign up by Jan. 8 to save 50% on your pass to Adweek’s event for exploring new opportunities for winning marketing campaigns.

Like all good businesses, this one started in a garage.

In the latest episode of Yeah That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by the newest additions to the Adweek Podcast Network Family. Introducing The Garage: Tools for Retail Media Innovation, a podcast hosted by Evan Hovorka, vice president of product and innovation, and Dan Massimino, director of marketing and communication, from Albertsons Media Collective.

The group chats through the early unofficial beginnings of the podcast that took place IRL and what listeners can expect when tuning into the podcast focused on the present and future state of retail media.

