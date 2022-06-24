Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Cannes Lions 2022—'Confusing Times' for Burger King and David Agency

What does it take to develop a campaign idea for a brand like Burger King?

By Al Mannarino

The witty campaign Confusing Times was released by Burger King last summer to promote its Plant-Based Meat menu additions with the creative receiving much acclaim, winning several awards at Cannes Lions. Its follow-up campaign ‘More Confusing Times’ is also performing strongly at the awards this year. Will there be a completion to the trilogy next year?

