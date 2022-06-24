Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
The witty campaign Confusing Times was released by Burger King last summer to promote its Plant-Based Meat menu additions with the creative receiving much acclaim, winning several awards at Cannes Lions. Its follow-up campaign ‘More Confusing Times’ is also performing strongly at the awards this year. Will there be a completion to the trilogy next year?