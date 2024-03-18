Join ADWEEK for the first-annual Brand Play: Sports Marketing Summit , on May 9 in NYC or virtually. We’ll explore the new sports events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts that can unlock exciting wins for marketers. Register .

As it celebrates its 45th anniversary, ADWEEK is entering a new era with the appointment of Ryan Joe as its editor in chief.

A graduate of UCLA and Columbia University, Joe joins from Business Insider, where he has spent the last three years as its advertising editor. He previously served for eight years as managing editor at AdExchanger and two years as senior editor at Haymarket Media Group’s Direct Marketing News.

“As our new editor in chief, Ryan will help lead the way in our continuing efforts to elevate the ADWEEK newsroom to deliver even more incisive, data-driven insights and intelligence to our audience across multiple platforms,” said chief content officer Zoë Ruderman, whom Ryan will report directly to.

Ruderman joined ADWEEK at the end of last year, having previously served as vice president and general manager of People.

“I want to make ADWEEK the must-read publication for the entire advertising industry,” explained Joe. “I want to create an environment where the writers are constantly hungry to find stories that no one else is writing or are finding unique angles that set the agenda for the entire industry. I also want to make sure our beat experts are empowered to make their coverage fun and ‘voice-y,’ so that the publication isn’t just a must-read—it’s also one that’s truly enjoyable for our audience.”

Considering the evolution of the advertising sector and the growing dominance of TV streaming and retail media—as well as the backlash digital advertising faces—Joe sees a lot at stake for the industry amid plenty of discourse.

“And, of course, the rise of generative AI is on the cusp of transforming this business even more,” he added.