Adweek, the leading source of news, insights and intelligence for the marketing and advertising industry, today announced it has hired former Vice President and General Manager of People, Zoë Ruderman as Chief Content Officer and Drew Schutte, former executive at Conde Nast titles The New Yorker, Details and Wired, as Chief Revenue Officer. The senior hires complete a critical phase in building Adweek’s executive team under CEO Will Lee as it prepares to dramatically expand and elevate its position as the voice for the entire industry.

Ruderman and Schutte will play key roles as Adweek looks to reinvent itself heading into 2024, creating new content platforms, increasing audience engagement and reimagining its place in the marketing and advertising ecosystem, as well as offering transformational products to revenue partners. Each brings a wealth of experience transforming iconic media brands to grow their audiences and achieve new levels of relevance.

“We’re building an incredible powerhouse team,” said Lee. “Adweek is poised to transcend its category and further grow and engage our audience with content products that are vibrant, essential and empowering for the industry. Drew and Zoë are going to drive the type of data-driven, audience-first mindset to truly deliver the incisive insights and premium value that the industry needs as well as the suite of high-value offerings to our advertising clients. People will know that if they read Adweek, if they go to our events, if they open our newsletters, if they partner with us, they will have a competitive advantage.”

“We want to produce content that is at the center of the conversation, within the marketing and advertising industry as well as the business and media community more broadly,” said Ruderman. “Marketing and advertising touch so many aspects of culture, and Adweek needs to be the go-to destination not just for our current core audience but for a new and expanded community of engaged, high-value users. Our goal is to offer an unparalleled resource for everyone from top executives and CEO’s to more casual consumers who come to us because we’re delivering real competitive advantage across a range of subjects.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to leverage the value of a premier media brand, and Adweek has a world of untapped potential,” said Schutte. “Our objective is to communicate directly with the top decision makers at the most powerful brands and maximize revenue through content, experiences and communities.”

Ruderman most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of People, as well as Head of Editorial for People Digital. During her tenure, Ruderman grew digital audiences for People to over 100 million monthly users, and set numerous records for content tentpoles like the Oscars and Olympics. She built ventures like commerce and video for People into massive audience and revenue contributors to the brand, and ran the newsroom, audience growth, social and emerging content, launching and executive producing a slate of audio and video products, as well as building People’s first branded content studio and daily podcast. As Executive Director of Content Strategy for Style, Entertainment, and Sports, she was instrumental in driving audience and engagement growth for a highly diverse portfolio of brands across Time Inc.

Schutte was most recently CEO of social impact technology startup Actionable, where he took the organization from business plan to successful exit in just three years. Before that, he served in Publisher and CRO roles at Wired, The New Yorker and Details. He has also held executive management roles as Chief Integration Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Condé Nast. Schutte has consulted on revenue and partnerships for Digiday, Quartz and Masters of Scale, and served on the boards of digital advertising industry associations Internet Advertising Bureau and Digital Content Next.

The new hires fill out the executive team as Adweek continues to strengthen its position in the industry. Lee, former Chief Operating Officer at NPR, was named CEO in July. This summer, Eric Hayden Shakun was tapped to serve as the outlet’s Chief Financial Officer, and in August 2022 Jenny Rooney was appointed Chief Experience Officer.

