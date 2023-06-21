Level up your creative strategy with Sir John Hegarty , will.i.am and leaders at TwentyFirstCenturyBrand , Walmart , Spotify , Hartbeat and more. RSPV and join Adweek Abroad in Cannes: The Business Case for Creativity at Whalar House, June 18–22.

CANNES, France—A tearful Mike White recounted the new ups and many downs of his career, including a nervous breakdown in his 30s, which led to him being institutionalized and finally finding serenity in Hawaii.

In a conversation with Ogilvy global chief creative officer Liz Taylor at the Cannes Palais Wednesday, White, 52, said the show he was producing for Fox at the time, ironically titled Cracking Up, led to the breakdown.

It’s a lot of people sitting around talking a lot, but the music makes you feel like someone’s going to die. Mike White on how White Lotus is like Survivor

“Fox hated what I was doing. It was supposed to hold on to 40 million viewers from American Idol. I started having panic attics and I was crying and I didn’t know why,” a frenetic White explained. “Next thing I knew, I was being put in a mental institution and I ran from the hospital and I was like, ‘I gotta go back to work!'”

After finding the balance of work in Hollywood and life in Hawaii, White has found new success with White Lotus, with the third season set to film in Thailand.

“But there’s a strike, so there’s a pin in it,” he said. New locations and casts, but that similar exotic, beautiful, sexy and deadly theme, are what make the show a “dream job.”

“The show checks every box that I hoped,” he said. “I just hope I don’t fuck it up.”

The writer, producer, director—and former Survivor and Amazing Race contestant—said White Lotus “cribs” from Survivor. “It’s a lot of people sitting around talking a lot, but the music makes you feel like someone’s going to die. So that part is a little bit Survivor. But they’re all on an island looking to drive each other crazy.”

He’s also learned to be in the moment during his projects.

“I always feel like any part of the process, I’m waiting for it to be over. And then I’m directing and then we’re in post. And I just want it to be out there. But as a I get older I realize, ‘Stop waiting for it. This is the actual thing.'”

White’s wide-ranging conversation with Taylor was filled with many moments of wisdom. Here are five that stood out: