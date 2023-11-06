Your favorite social media event is heading back to NYC this April 9–11! Join Social Media Week with marketing leaders and content creators to stay ahead of trends in 2024. Register now to save 50% on your pass .

Residents of Las Vegas don’t mean to sound ungrateful, but some of their lives have been mightily disrupted in the run-up to the Heineken Silver Formula 1 Grand Prix, the brandstravaganza that’s expected to shower as much as $1.3 billion onto the local economy.

Perhaps no group has suffered more than workers in and around The Strip, who have been dealing for months with traffic snarls, road closures and other headaches caused by the massive construction projects for the global-scale event.

Couldn’t those folks use a little decompression?

The Source dispensary speaks directly to the aggrieved by offering a 15% discount on its cannabis products, launching a tongue-in-cheek campaign that borrows from a familiar ad trope.

The centerpiece of the effort is a purposely lo-fi video, created in-house, that mimics the ubiquitous 1-800 commercials from law firms looking for victims of accidents and illnesses.

“If you or a loved one has been affected by F1, you may be entitled to compensation” for hellish commutes and other race-related irritations, says the ad, which unveils a program called “The Source Local Relief Fund.”

Touting a faux toll-free number, “1-800-THIS-ISNT-REAL,” the voiceover empathizes with those who will have to navigate to their jobs “while race cars fly through The Strip” and have seen favorite trees cut down “to make way for a race track.”

“Strip employees have been dealing with hour-plus commutes, and during the race, they’re likely going to have to take shuttles,” Matthew Janz, director of marketing at The Source, told Adweek. “It’s been an extra stressful period with lots of unknowns.”

Anxiety buster

The Grand Prix is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees daily from Nov. 16-18, for a $1.3 billion haul, per research cited in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, doubling the anticipated $600 million impact of Super Bowl 24 at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium next year. The F1 event’s sponsors include Heineken, T-Mobile, American Express and MoneyGram.

Major building projects have been ongoing since April to make way for the 3.8-mile race route, brand activations and other infrastructure.

The Source, a five-store Nevada chain, wanted to acknowledge residents’ pain during the final leg of the process and race weekend itself, offering discounted weed as an anxiety buster.

“Cannabis is great for stress management, so that’s a way that we can assist people right now,” Janz said. “And we hope the campaign can bring a smile to their faces.”

The price cuts will be available to workers in the gaming, hospitality and related industries through Nov. 19.

1-800-Get-Weed

The style of the video, a bare-bones homage to law firm ads that saturate television, was an easy call, since it’s a familiar and parodied cultural touchstone, Janz said. The grainy, retro creative was meant to look “as VHS and ‘90s as possible, so it would seem like something you’d see on a TV in your garage.”

“The Source Local Relief Fund” comes on the heels of another community-centric campaign, “Devil’s Lettuce” from California weed retailer Embarc. Both programs aim to superserve the loyalists and embed themselves further into the local consciousness.

Given the restrictions on weed advertising, The Source plans to target its existing shoppers via its owned media, including its website and in-store LCD screens. The video and promo will also get distribution on social channels, through influencers and email blasts.