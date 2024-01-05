The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

In this election year, would-be leaders will promise the moon to win over the American public, but who will be able to deliver on lofty goals like reducing carbon emissions, improving health, lowering grocery bills and protecting animals?

The answer comes from the nonprofit group Veganuary, which just dropped its annual PSA that says vegetables—given an anthropomorphic twist—are the most qualified candidates for the job.

The 60-second spot, which embraces some familiar campaign trail rhetoric and uplifting stock images, launches ahead of the inevitable media onslaught around the 2024 presidential race. It was developed by the brand’s in-house team with a production assist from Flow Creative.

The video, aiming to boost sign-ups for the month-long vegan challenge, asks consumers to “Vote for Veggies,” which have been “a reliable choice for generations, creating a happier, healthier, sustainable future,” per the voiceover from actor Ryan Eggold.

“We’ve proven that we can slash the carbon footprint of communities everywhere,” Eggold says in the short film, narrating over shots of green fields, adorable piglets and farmer’s markets. “We’re going back to our roots, improving the health of everyone regardless of age or background.”

The creative, designed to be exported around the world, is the centerpiece of a broader effort that’s expected to pull in more than 400 restaurants, retailers and brands for product debuts, discounts, promotions, marketing and content. Veganuary, a decade-old movement born in the U.K., is in its fourth year of activity in the U.S.

OG vegan

As evident by its name, the event takes place each January, a resolution-heavy time when consumers say they’re refocusing on their wellness. It asks people to give up animal products for a month, while encouraging a more permanent diet shift. The timing is fortuitous, since 71% of Americans say they “are hoping to eat more vegetables in 2024,” per a recent YouGov study.





In a nod to the 2024 presidential election, Veganuary’s PSA has a political theme. Veganuary

Veganuary aims to help participants meet those goals by providing daily plant-based recipes, nutrition guides, budget meal planners and access to special offers. The organization hosts a Facebook group, produces a podcast and YouTube vignettes and, for the first time, hyped its program via a billboard in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

In another first, Veganuary is selling a cookbook with 100 plant-based recipes on its site.

The focus of 2024’s campaign is “the OG of vegan products—fruits and veggies,” Wendy Matthews, the group’s international head of partnerships and expansion, told Adweek. “Inflation has hit so many of us, and it’s important to note that simple vegan meals can often be made of the cheapest products on grocery shelves.”

That’s a subtle nod to a common criticism of animal-free products, where consumers have said that high prices often keep them from buying into the category. Even some executives in the plant-based space, like Impossible Foods’ CEO Peter McGuinness, have acknowledged that shopper pain point and the inaccessibility that comes with it.

Famous faces, places

Veganuary has recruited sponsors Beyond Meat, Greenleaf Foods and Wicked Kitchen, along with first-time collaborators like the Hard Rock Cafe and Hart House and returning participants such as Blue Sushi Sake Grill and Veggie Grill.

“Brands are getting really creative in their marketing,” Matthews said, pointing out a Just Salad partnership with Michelin-star chef Amanda Cohen for custom-developed Veganuary-themed menu items.

And it’s a pizza party, with several chains—Mellow Mushroom, &pizza and Sizzle Pie—selling specially-created meat- and dairy-free options.

Celebrities, as in the past, continue to preach the Veganuary gospel—Eggold amped up his previous participation by narrating the group’s current video, rubbing shoulders with fellow supporters Bellamy Young, Andre Jordan, Jermaine Dupri, Mya, Alicia Silverstone, Joaquin Phoenix and Emily Deschanel, among others.

Weird Al Yankovic, with his trademark word play, endorsed the challenge by saying, “If you’ve been thinking about trying a vegan diet, and you love the month of January, then how on God’s green earth could you possibly resist a ridiculous portmanteau like ‘Veganuary’?”

The vegan movement has attracted 3 million participants globally since its 2014 founding, with 700,000 of those coming in 2023 alone. People from 228 countries took part, with 98% reporting they would recommend the challenge to a friend, per the group.

Last year in the U.S., the program’s roughly 450 partners introduced more than 1,600 new vegan products and menus, with Williams expecting to beat those numbers with this year’s roster.

Outside of January, the organization has started dropping mini-campaigns in the summer and fall, aiming to become a year-round lifestyle choice with designated weeks that ask consumers to skip fish, chicken and dairy.