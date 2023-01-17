Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Veganuary, a nonprofit group that encourages people to skip animal products this month, latches onto the ‘80s nostalgia trend with a candy-colored PSA that addresses the post-holiday blues.

The ad stars three family members who have clearly fallen into a funk—they’re binge watching, doom scrolling and indiscriminately napping. They’re completely sluggish and uninspired.

The savior for their malaise, per the upbeat spot called “Pink Boombox,” is a “Veganuary coach,” played by vegan actress and influencer Gabriel Reyes, dressed in spandex and steeped in positivity.

The 30-second spot, which comes from director Paul B. Cummings and producer Asher Brown/Pollution Studios in Los Angeles, drops as Veganuary continues to expand its presence in the U.S. with 300-plus brand partnerships and a first-time podcast and YouTube series. The goal is to build Veganuary into its own brand, with activity happening beyond the resolution-heavy beginning of the year.

The movement, which launched a decade ago in the U.K. and counts 2.5 million global participants cumulatively, uses its 2023 campaign to lean into its judgement-free message while aiming to show the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.

“We wanted to focus this year on hope,” Wendy Matthews, U.S. director for the group, told Adweek. “There’s a lot of anxiety out there, and we don’t want it to lead to apathy.”

Veganuary

New year, new you

“Pink Boombox,” which will air on Amazon streaming, local TV stations in major markets and on-site media networks, personifies the online coaching that happens when consumers take the pledge, Matthews said. (Participants get daily emails with tips and hacks, and related Facebook groups aim to build community.)

The campaign also tries to show how shaking up a diet—and going without meat and dairy—can boost general wellness. According to a YouGov study, 49% of Veganuary’s 2022 participants reported having improved energy, 48% said their mood was lifted and 50% saw overall improvements to their health after they took part in the challenge, with 98% saying they would recommend Veganuary to a friend.

The movement, in its fourth year in the U.S., counts celebrities like Billie Eilish, Ryan Eggold, Alicia Silverstone, Venus Williams, New York mayor Eric Adams and Jane Goodall as fans, with some contributing recipes for the e-cookbook given to those who sign up for the pledge.

Participation in 2023 is expected to surpass previous years, with one person signing up every 2.4 seconds on New Year’s Day, per Matthews. The group plans to share global numbers next month—not individual countries—with a list that ranks areas by sign-ups.

Sponsor magnet

Veganuary has been a brand magnet since it opened an American campaign hub in 2020, with official 2023 sponsors including Aveda, Violife cheese alternatives, Wicked Kitchen frozen food, Lightlife, Pacifica skin care and Malk Organics.

Also in the 2023 lineup, food and beverage marketers and restaurants like Sweet Earth, Tofutti, Field Roast and Mellow Mushroom are offering consumer discounts and promotions this month.

The program has drawn in more health and beauty brands this year—everything from makeup and hair care products to vitamins and supplements—with Lush, Herbaland, Bragg, Complement and Urban Decay among those highlighting their vegan offerings via ties to the group.

New York is a particular focus in 2023, with Veganuary launching its first colorful out-of-home ads in the subway system and wild postings at bodegas and other street-level venues. A partnership with the city’s first-ever Vegan Dining Month has put Veganuary front and center at more than 20 vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants such as Zooba Eats, Lady Bird, Earthen and Organic Grill.

“There’s stepped-up sponsor activity, from those who have never been involved before to those who are leveraging the campaign in bigger ways,” Matthews said. “Some are using it as an opportunity to rebrand and re-envision their marketing strategy around embracing the vegan label, and others are showcasing their plant-based products as a way to connect with consumers who want to make changes.”